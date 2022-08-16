If you’re having trouble connecting to your WhatsApp, first try following these suggested steps which are usually the simplest and effective solution. Firstly, switch your device off and then power up again after a few minutes. After you have done this, do the same with your Wi-Fi and airplane mode switches on your device.

If you can, see if there are any other hotspots available to connect to and test. This will determine whether the problem is with a service provider or with the App itself. It’s also a good idea to reboot your Wifi router at least once to ensure that it is not just a momentary router glitch.

If after taking these steps you are still not able to connect, it’s recommended to make sure you have upgraded WhatsApp to the latest version. You can do this by clicking on the ‘download now’ button. Once the download has been completed, simply open the file to activate the installation. Also make sure that your data is enabled by going into your settings (data usage>menu button) and making sure that the ‘restricted background data’ is unchecked.

Double check that your phone is not using a proxy connection. If you are unsure, please contact your mobile service provider. You can also contact them to make sure that your APN settings are properly configured, which can occasionally be the problem.

If none of these steps have got you back on WhatsApp, it is suggested as a final measure to delete and reinstall the App. Be aware that this will erase previous chat history, so ensure you run a manual backup beforehand. Also make sure that your device upgrades to its latest version to ensure all programs are running smoothly and up to date.

Most often when there are problems with an App, a few minutes is all that is needed to get things back up and running. There can be many reasons that a signal is delayed, but the problems will usually resolve themselves with time and patience. Please visit www.Whatsapp.com for more information and platform specific connection troubleshooting steps.

