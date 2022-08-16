Apple has successfully announced its next-gen iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and its Apple Watch at the launch event in IFA, Berlin. Now we know each and everything about those devices, and its natural for us to shift the discussion regarding the next products of Apple.

It lies in the blood of every Apple fan to start predicting the next product of apple and starts to discuss about it. The rumor mill starts to move towards the MacBook Air laptop and it might be a big upgrade by the middle of 2015.

According to the famous technology site Cult of Mac, Apple is going to launch a 12-inch MacBook Air laptop with retina display and it comes in three different colors namely silver, gold and space gray. This would be the first time that MacBook Air comes in other color variants other than stock aluminum gray color.

Nowadays, Apple offers more options for customization with its products and similar to iPhone, Apple is providing color variants for the upcoming MacBook Air. The leaked information can be considered as a grain of salt and there is no other information is available over the internet regarding this color variant of MacBook Air.

Earlier in August, Apple launched a new series of Retina MacBook Pro with faster processors and a better RAM. The rumors were up on a high over the last weekend as Apple today announced the new series, which will be available in screen sizes of 13-inch and 15-inch. That means, Apple is also open for the launching of a new set of MacBook Air laptops.

Apple customers have to wait until it gets officially announced by the CEO of Apple Inc.